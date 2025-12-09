AFN Naples Regional News - NATO Presence in Hungary and Inaugural Drone Competition

251210-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 10, 2025) Regional news highlighting NATO presence in Hungary and the inaugural drone competition. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
