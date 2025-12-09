251212-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 12, 2025)
A radio promotion for altered hours at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Housing Office in support of the Christmas holiday, starting Dec. 23, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 22:14
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89518
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434246.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Housing Office Holiday Hours PROMO, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.