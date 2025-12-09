Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Housing Office Holiday Hours PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    251212-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 12, 2025)
    A radio promotion for altered hours at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Housing Office in support of the Christmas holiday, starting Dec. 23, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 22:14
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
