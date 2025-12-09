251205-N-BD352-1001, SASEBO, Japan
A promotion for an upcoming basketball free throw competition at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89517
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434203.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Free Throw Contest PROMO, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
