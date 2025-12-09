Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 11 DEC 25: MINEX 3JA 2025 Complete & USS Robert Smalls, USS Tripoli Visit Da Nang

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    251211-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 11, 2025)
    U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Group 7 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 3JA 2025 off the coast of Southern Japan Dec. 3, 2025, and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli with embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Amphibious Squadron 11 and Commander, Task Force 76 arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
