NEWSCAST 11 DEC 25: MINEX 3JA 2025 Complete & USS Robert Smalls, USS Tripoli Visit Da Nang

251211-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 11, 2025)

U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Group 7 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 3JA 2025 off the coast of Southern Japan Dec. 3, 2025, and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli with embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Amphibious Squadron 11 and Commander, Task Force 76 arrived in Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)