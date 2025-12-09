Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 20NOV25: Angel tree interview & NPWAC

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.19.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    251120-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Petty officer Geno Macerelli, the Angel Tree event coordinator, stopped by AFN to share more about the program and The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) led a team of military professionals, academics, and defense experts through a complex two-and-a-half-week wargaming event in Kanagawa, Japan, earlier this year, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
