NEWSCAST 20NOV25: Angel tree interview & NPWAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89515" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

251120-N-JC401-1001, SASEBO, Japan

Petty officer Geno Macerelli, the Angel Tree event coordinator, stopped by AFN to share more about the program and The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) led a team of military professionals, academics, and defense experts through a complex two-and-a-half-week wargaming event in Kanagawa, Japan, earlier this year, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)