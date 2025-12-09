251212-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
The Child Youth Program gave an interview to American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Dec. 11, 2025, and CFAS hosted Christmas in the Park for the American and local Japanese community on Nimitz Park, Sasebo, Japan Dec. 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 21:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89512
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111434124.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 12DEC25: CYP Winter Performance & Christmas in the Park, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.