NEWSCAST 12DEC25: CYP Winter Performance & Christmas in the Park

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89512" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

251212-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

The Child Youth Program gave an interview to American Forces Network Sasebo onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Dec. 11, 2025, and CFAS hosted Christmas in the Park for the American and local Japanese community on Nimitz Park, Sasebo, Japan Dec. 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)