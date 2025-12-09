Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flammable Materials

    ITALY

    12.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Anglin 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 11, 2025) Radio spot promotes fire safety and proper handling of flammable materials. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89509
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111432770.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flammable Materials, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    Radio Spot
    Fire

