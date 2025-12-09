Episode #32: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM Summer Reign Riley-Fernando, the CSM for the Army Sustainment University Student Support Battalion, to discuss how an NCO can become a multifunctional logistician, the impacts on their career development, and how they will be able to shape the future of sustainment as a combat multiplier for any unit in which they serve. Specifically, they discuss the M1F PDSI which is becoming an SQI for senior NCOs.
For more information please visit the ASU Website: https://asu.army.mil/index.html and the LOGPRO Multifunctional Logistics NCO Section at: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Multifunctional.html
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89507
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111432663.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:46
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: The Multifunctional Logistician – Shaping the Future, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.