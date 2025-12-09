Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The LOGSTAT: The Multifunctional Logistician – Shaping the Future

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #32: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM Summer Reign Riley-Fernando, the CSM for the Army Sustainment University Student Support Battalion, to discuss how an NCO can become a multifunctional logistician, the impacts on their career development, and how they will be able to shape the future of sustainment as a combat multiplier for any unit in which they serve. Specifically, they discuss the M1F PDSI which is becoming an SQI for senior NCOs.

    For more information please visit the ASU Website: https://asu.army.mil/index.html and the LOGPRO Multifunctional Logistics NCO Section at: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Multifunctional.html

    Length: 00:27:46
