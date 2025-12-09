The LOGSTAT: The Multifunctional Logistician – Shaping the Future

Episode #32: CPT Garett Pyle meets with CSM Summer Reign Riley-Fernando, the CSM for the Army Sustainment University Student Support Battalion, to discuss how an NCO can become a multifunctional logistician, the impacts on their career development, and how they will be able to shape the future of sustainment as a combat multiplier for any unit in which they serve. Specifically, they discuss the M1F PDSI which is becoming an SQI for senior NCOs.



For more information please visit the ASU Website: https://asu.army.mil/index.html and the LOGPRO Multifunctional Logistics NCO Section at: https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Multifunctional.html