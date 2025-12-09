Afternoon Alibi with Khatija Robinson

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 4, 2025) An interview with Khatija Robinson, program coordinator at University of Maryland Global Campus Europe (UMGC), talked about applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Tuition Assistance, Volunteers needed, Spring Session, and how to reach them on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
