NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 1, 2025) An interview with Lt. Kelly Love, a public health nurse at Health Promotions and Wellness Naval Air Station Sigonella, to highlight managing holiday stressors, healthy food contest on Dec. 5., 8 week transformation challenge, shipshape 4-series course. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 05:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89489
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111431815.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Lt. Kelly Love, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.