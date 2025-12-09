Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday For The Heroes

    Holiday For The Heroes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.10.2025

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    This week’s Interview with Armed Forces Entertainment Holiday For The Heroes characters on tour featured discussions about their performance and dance sing alongs for the upcoming Royal Holiday Ball event on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 06:30
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 89488
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111431811.mp3
    Length: 00:16:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday For The Heroes, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Entertainment
    AFN
    MWR
    AFN Bahrain
    Holiday For The Heroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download