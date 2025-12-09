This week’s Interview with Armed Forces Entertainment Holiday For The Heroes characters on tour featured discussions about their performance and dance sing alongs for the upcoming Royal Holiday Ball event on base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 06:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
This work, Holiday For The Heroes, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
