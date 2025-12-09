Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP29: Field Trains Command Post, FTCP (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Sgt. 1st Class Dakson Menefee, Observer, Coach, Trainer sits down with Capt. Steven Shak to discuss Field Trains Command Posts. They dive into some of the considerations for the FTCP planning, common issues and points of friction.



References:

FM 3-90.5 Combined Arms Battalion (July 2021) - https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/100.ATSC/78053117-6081-479B-BF87-47F6349E66BF-1455649447540/atp3_90x5.pdf



FM 3-34 Engineer Operations (December 2020) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf



FM 3-96, Brigade Combat Team (January 2021) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf



FM 4-0, Sustainment Operations (August 2024) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN41683-FM_4-0-000-WEB-2.pdf



FM 6-0, Commander and Staff Organization and Operations (May 2022) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN35404-FM_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf



ADP 4-0, Sustainment (July 2019) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN18450_ADP%204-0%20FINAL%20WEB.pdf



ATP 4-90 Brigade Support Battalion (June 2020) - https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34182-ATP_4-90-001-WEB-2.pdf



Episode hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Dakson Menefee and edited by Annette Pritt