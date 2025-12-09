Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP29: Field Trains Command Post, FTCP (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Sgt. 1st Class Dakson Menefee, Observer, Coach, Trainer sits down with Capt. Steven Shak to discuss Field Trains Command Posts. They dive into some of the considerations for the FTCP planning, common issues and points of friction.

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are products of the Operations Group, National Training Center and part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.

    Episode hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Dakson Menefee and edited by Annette Pritt

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:08
    Army Lessons Learned, Trends, Army Readiness, Lead Train Win, NTC Warrior Chronicles, FIOG, FTCP

