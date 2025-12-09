Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mako Minute Ep 04: Custer’s Corner and interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes and Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook

    482d Fighter Wing

    This episode of the Mako Minute features Col. Brandon M. Kelly in Custer’s Corner and an interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo, who highlights the lesser-known side of Finance, from currency exchange to how Finance supports every mission requirement.

