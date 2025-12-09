Mako Minute Ep 04: Custer’s Corner and interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo

This episode of the Mako Minute features Col. Brandon M. Kelly in Custer’s Corner and an interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo, who highlights the lesser-known side of Finance, from currency exchange to how Finance supports every mission requirement.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 10:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89477
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111429229.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:29
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
