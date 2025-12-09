Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 03DEC25: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) 29th Antarctic Deployment & Brodies' Thanksgiving

    NEWSCAST 03DEC25: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) 29th Antarctic Deployment & Brodies' Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    251203-N-OR754-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) departed Seattle for its 29th deployment to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, Nov. 27, 2025, and Brodie's hosts a Thanksgiving celebration and feast onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Nov. 27, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 23:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89464
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111428457.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 03DEC25: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) 29th Antarctic Deployment & Brodies' Thanksgiving, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR Sasebo
    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10)
    Operation Deep Freeze 2025
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download