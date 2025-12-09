NEWSCAST 27OCT25: CFAS Bilateral Training and Kumamoto Tram Overhaul

251027-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Self Defense Forces conducted joint bilateral training on threat response Oct. 21, 2025, and Kumamoto City conducted a meeting on revamping and improving the current tram system in the city Oct. 22, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)