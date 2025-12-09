Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 27OCT25: CFAS Bilateral Training and Kumamoto Tram Overhaul

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    251027-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japan Self Defense Forces conducted joint bilateral training on threat response Oct. 21, 2025, and Kumamoto City conducted a meeting on revamping and improving the current tram system in the city Oct. 22, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 22:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89462
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111428154.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    JSDF
    bilateral training exercise
    CFAS
    Kumamoto City
    Tram System

