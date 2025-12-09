NEWSCAST - 24NOV2025 - NMRTU Sasebo vs JMSDF and MCSOFEX

251124-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

The Navy Medical Readiness Training Unit played a basketball game against the Japanese Self Defense Force medical team onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan Nov. 5, 2025, and the US Navy and Republic of Korea Navy completed the Maritime Counter Special Operation Forces Exercise Nov. 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)