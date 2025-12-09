Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST - 19NOV2025 - Sasebo Expo and CSGEX 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    251119-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Tanaka Makiko, the Sasebo Expo team leader, spoke at Sasebo Expo Nov. 8, 2025, and the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy completed Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2025 Nov. 14, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    This work, NEWSCAST - 19NOV2025 - Sasebo Expo and CSGEX 2025, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

