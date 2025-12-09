NEWSCAST - 19NOV2025 - Sasebo Expo and CSGEX 2025

251119-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Tanaka Makiko, the Sasebo Expo team leader, spoke at Sasebo Expo Nov. 8, 2025, and the U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy completed Carrier Strike Group Exercise 2025 Nov. 14, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|11.18.2025
|12.09.2025 21:36
|Newscasts
|89460
|2512/DOD_111427882.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|2
|0
|0
