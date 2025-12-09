251120-N-GG032-1002 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for a Thanksgiving meal on Brodie's onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Nov. 27, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89459
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111427880.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brodie's Thanksgiving Meal PROMO, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.