Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 2

In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk with special guest Unit Chief Dr. Karie Gibson from the FBI’s famed Behavioral Analysis Unit about the often-overlooked topic of humiliation and how it can motivate acts of targeted violence. Karie, who is a certified FBI profiler and published scholar on the topic of targeted violence, tolerates Pete’s obvious fanboy over the BAU, her, and Silence of the Lambs, but thankfully Kristin keeps him on topic.