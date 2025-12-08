Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 2

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    In this episode, Pete and Kristin talk with special guest Unit Chief Dr. Karie Gibson from the FBI’s famed Behavioral Analysis Unit about the often-overlooked topic of humiliation and how it can motivate acts of targeted violence. Karie, who is a certified FBI profiler and published scholar on the topic of targeted violence, tolerates Pete’s obvious fanboy over the BAU, her, and Silence of the Lambs, but thankfully Kristin keeps him on topic.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 11:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:04:16
    DCSA DITMAC

