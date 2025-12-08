Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    251208-NEWSCAST-PEARLHARBOR

    251208-NEWSCAST-PEARLHARBOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    12.07.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 8, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack, speaks about recent Pearl Harbor ceremonies. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 01:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89442
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111423214.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251208-NEWSCAST-PEARLHARBOR, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download