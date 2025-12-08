AFN Naples Radio News- Lion Deployment Readiness Exercise And Angola Crisis Response Training

251203-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 3, 2025) Radio news highlighting a deployment readiness exercise named Lion held recently in Aviano Air Base and medical training held for Angolan military and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa medical personnel in Luanda, Angola. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
