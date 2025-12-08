Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- Lion Deployment Readiness Exercise And Angola Crisis Response Training

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    251203-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 3, 2025) Radio news highlighting a deployment readiness exercise named Lion held recently in Aviano Air Base and medical training held for Angolan military and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force Africa medical personnel in Luanda, Angola. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 04:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:27
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Lion Deployment Readiness Exercise And Angola Crisis Response Training, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Angola
    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force
    medical training
    Aviano Air Base
    NSA Naples
    Lion Dre

