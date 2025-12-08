251204-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 4, 2025) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Army's recent vector surveillance operations in Armenia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89437
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111423009.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. Army Armenia Vector Surveillance, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.