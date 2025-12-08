NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 5, 2025) Radio spot promotes not missing your scheduled appointments at Naval Hospital Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 01:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89435
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111422753.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hospital Appointment No Shows, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.