Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea News Update: Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program representatives Sara Ortiz and Molly Hayden discuss EFMP services

    Korea News Update: Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program representatives Sara Ortiz and Molly Hayden discuss EFMP services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    AFN Humphreys

    Sara Ortiz, Army Community Service (ACS) Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) program coordinator, and Molly Hayden, ACS EFMP systems navigator, speak to Senior Airman Brianna Vetro, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about services offered through EFMP during a radio interview at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. They spoke about the mission of the EFMP and explained how service members and their families should reach out to their assigned systems navigators. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89433
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111422438.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea News Update: Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program representatives Sara Ortiz and Molly Hayden discuss EFMP services, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download