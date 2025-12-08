Korea News Update: Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program representatives Sara Ortiz and Molly Hayden discuss EFMP services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/89433" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Sara Ortiz, Army Community Service (ACS) Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) program coordinator, and Molly Hayden, ACS EFMP systems navigator, speak to Senior Airman Brianna Vetro, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about services offered through EFMP during a radio interview at U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025. They spoke about the mission of the EFMP and explained how service members and their families should reach out to their assigned systems navigators. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brianna Vetro)