U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 29

This episode with Army historian Dr. Michael Krivdo addresses the final Chinese offensives in the winter and spring of 1953, the events that led to the Armistice in July 1953, and the role of the U. S. Army in Korea over the last 75 years.