    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 29

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    This episode with Army historian Dr. Michael Krivdo addresses the final Chinese offensives in the winter and spring of 1953, the events that led to the Armistice in July 1953, and the role of the U. S. Army in Korea over the last 75 years.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89431
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111422014.mp3
    Length: 00:49:00
    Artist Interview with Michael Krivdo
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Korean War Part 5
    Track # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 29, by Francis Lee Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

