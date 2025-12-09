Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GI Bill PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.24.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 24, 2025) – A radio promotion for the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill and Montgomery G.I. Bill, recorded at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 17:53
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    post-9/11 G.I. bill
    Montgomery G.I. Bill
    afn
    cfas
    afn sasebo
    GI Bill

