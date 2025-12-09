GI Bill PROMO

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 24, 2025) – A radio promotion for the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill and Montgomery G.I. Bill, recorded at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 17:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89428
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111419500.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
