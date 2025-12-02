A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Nutcracker Bowling Special at the Rec Room happening on December 21. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89424
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111418470.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Nutcracker Bowling Special, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.