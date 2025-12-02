Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman's Edge - EP 1 - Geo Spatial Analyst (1N1X1A)

    Airman's Edge - EP 1 - Geo Spatial Analyst (1N1X1A)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Today, we sit down with 1N1X1A Geo Spatial Analyst Tech. Sgt. Jason Booth. We will discuss everything from the recruitment process to some of the day-to-day when performing this duty in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89422
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111417888.mp3
    Length: 00:22:57
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman's Edge - EP 1 - Geo Spatial Analyst (1N1X1A), by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting
    Geo Spatial Analyst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download