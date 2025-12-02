In this News in One:
AFRICOM held a change of responsibility ceremony for their new Command Senior Enlisted Leader, CSM Garric Banfield.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 07:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89413
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111417505.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, AFRICOM Change of Responsibility Ceremony - News In One Dec. 3, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
