The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for December 04, 2025. The segment covered the Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 return from Spain.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89411
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111417500.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Artist
|A1C Ryan Bratton
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio news 251204 Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.