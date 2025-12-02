Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio news 251204 Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    Spangdahlem Radio news 251204 Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for December 04, 2025. The segment covered the Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1 return from Spain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 89411
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111417500.mp3
    Length: 00:01:40
    Artist A1C Ryan Bratton
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio news 251204 Bomber Task Force Europe 26-1, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download