KMC Update - Holiday Season Mailing and TRICARE Open Enrollment

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs office, states the U.S. Post Office holiday mailing deadlines on Dec. 3, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Maj. Casey Wilgenbusch, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chief of managed care, shares some of the services available through the TRICARE Plus Program on Dec. 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)