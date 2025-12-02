Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Holiday Season Mailing and TRICARE Open Enrollment

    KMC Update - Holiday Season Mailing and TRICARE Open Enrollment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs office, states the U.S. Post Office holiday mailing deadlines on Dec. 3, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Maj. Casey Wilgenbusch, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center chief of managed care, shares some of the services available through the TRICARE Plus Program on Dec. 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 05:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89409
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111417472.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Holiday Season Mailing and TRICARE Open Enrollment, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday season
    TriCare
    United States Postal Service
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download