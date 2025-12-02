This is a 15-second radio spot advertising Christmas Market trips with Army Outdoor Recreation that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 5, 2025 to Dec. 19, 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 05:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89408
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111417468.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Christmas Markets, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.