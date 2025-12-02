Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Christmas Markets

    Radio Spot - Christmas Markets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15-second radio spot advertising Christmas Market trips with Army Outdoor Recreation that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 5, 2025 to Dec. 19, 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 05:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89408
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111417468.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Christmas Markets, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Outdoor Recreation
    Christmas Market
    Radio Spot
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download