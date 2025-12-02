Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freezing Winds- News in One, Dec. 01, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    United States Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force - Europe participate in Finland's maritime exercise, Freezing Winds, across the Baltic Sea Region.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    EUCOM
    Freezing Winds
    Marines
    NATO

