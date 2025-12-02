Fox Chatter - Episode 25

Fox Chatter Episode 25 features the 169th Fighter Wing’s monthly commander update as U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, reflects on the challenges of the recent government shutdown, the resilience of the Swamp Fox team, and the support provided by the Family Readiness Program. The episode includes a discussion with Col. Ryan Hurt, commander of the 143rd Airlift Wing from the Rhode Island Air National Guard, as both wings continue building their Deployable Combat Wing partnership ahead of the 2027 deployment cycle. Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, command chief for the 169th FW also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Kollette, command chief assigned to the 143rd AW, about leadership, taking care of Airmen, and preparing both wings for integrated operations. The episode closes with an update on the Winterfest lineup, organized by the 3rd Go, and several announcements for the December drill weekend.