    Fox Chatter - Episode 25

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    Fox Chatter Episode 25 features the 169th Fighter Wing’s monthly commander update as U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, reflects on the challenges of the recent government shutdown, the resilience of the Swamp Fox team, and the support provided by the Family Readiness Program. The episode includes a discussion with Col. Ryan Hurt, commander of the 143rd Airlift Wing from the Rhode Island Air National Guard, as both wings continue building their Deployable Combat Wing partnership ahead of the 2027 deployment cycle. Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, command chief for the 169th FW also speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Kollette, command chief assigned to the 143rd AW, about leadership, taking care of Airmen, and preparing both wings for integrated operations. The episode closes with an update on the Winterfest lineup, organized by the 3rd Go, and several announcements for the December drill weekend.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 25, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    143d Airlift Wing
    DCW
    Deployable Combat Wing

