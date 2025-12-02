Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mako Minute Ep: 04

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes

    482d Fighter Wing

    The latest episode of the Mako Minute brings together leadership insight and an inside look at a mission area few people ever see.

    Col. Brandon M. Kelly shares Wing updates in Custer’s Corner, followed by an interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo from the 482d Financial Management Office. She breaks down the unseen responsibilities that keep the mission moving including currency exchange operations and how Finance ensures every requirement across the Wing is paid for. She also explains the story behind the backpack full of cash that surprised more than a few Airmen.

    The Mako Minute is produced by the 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at Homestead Air Reserve Base.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 16:52
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
