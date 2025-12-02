Mako Minute Ep: 04

The latest episode of the Mako Minute brings together leadership insight and an inside look at a mission area few people ever see.
Col. Brandon M. Kelly shares Wing updates in Custer’s Corner, followed by an interview with Master Sgt. Sylvia Carrillo from the 482d Financial Management Office. She breaks down the unseen responsibilities that keep the mission moving including currency exchange operations and how Finance ensures every requirement across the Wing is paid for. She also explains the story behind the backpack full of cash that surprised more than a few Airmen.
The Mako Minute is produced by the 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at Homestead Air Reserve Base.
