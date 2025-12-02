Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #73

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Mr. Phil Stratton, 126 ARW, Budget Analyst, tells us about his time as host of roll call, his career in the military, and he shares that his job as budget analyst isn’t just telling us no, we can’t spend money.
    A personal financial counselor won't be able to make it out on Saturday.
    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:56
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Roll Call - Episode #73, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    126 ARW, 126 Air Refueling Wing, 126 CPTF, Podcast

