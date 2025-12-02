Mr. Phil Stratton, 126 ARW, Budget Analyst, tells us about his time as host of roll call, his career in the military, and he shares that his job as budget analyst isn’t just telling us no, we can’t spend money.
A personal financial counselor won't be able to make it out on Saturday.
www.linktr.ee/126ARW
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89347
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111415730.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:03
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roll Call - Episode #73, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
