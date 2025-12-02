Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liner - The Wake Up Wave

    Liner - The Wake Up Wave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A radio liner for the morning show, The Wake-Up Wave, at AFN Kaiserslautern in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 05:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89330
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111414801.mp3
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liner - The Wake Up Wave, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download