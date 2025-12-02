Korea News Update: U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Team discuss upcoming Halloween celebrations and the impacts of the government shutdown.

U.S. Army Col. Kristen Steinbrecher, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys garrison commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador Garcia, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys garrison command Sgt. Maj., talk to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about upcoming Halloween celebrations and how the government shutdown impacts on base at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025. They spoke about different celebrations and how they would impact traffic on base, and also members ensuring to check all on base services by phone to ensure they remain open. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)