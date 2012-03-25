Two-minute newscast covering Chief of Naval Operations Visits the Future Dry Dock 5 and USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns to Pearl Harbor . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89310
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111412902.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25.03.12 Bahrain Beat, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.