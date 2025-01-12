Money Matters 12.01.25

Weekly radio segment featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was how to be financially happy this holiday season. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abigail Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 04:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:25:09
|Location:
|BH
