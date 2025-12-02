Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alissa Moore, MWR special events coordinator, shares details for the upcoming Winterfest celebration. She provides information on holiday activities, tree lighting ceremonies and more. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 11:45
    IMCOM
    AMC
    WINTERFEST
    The Marne Report Podcast
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Air Field
    MWR

