In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alissa Moore, MWR special events coordinator, shares details for the upcoming Winterfest celebration. She provides information on holiday activities, tree lighting ceremonies and more. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 11:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89306
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111411424.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
