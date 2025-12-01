Pacific Pulse: Dec 1, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Alaska the 354th Fighter Wing Conducted exercise Arctic Gold 26-1. In the Philippines, U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines concluded Foreign Disaster Relief operations following impacts by typhoon, Fung Wong and Kalmaegi. Lastly, in Hawaii U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers conducted a joint training exercise that focused on rehearsing inter- and cross- organizational communication.