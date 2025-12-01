On this Pacific Pulse: In Alaska the 354th Fighter Wing Conducted exercise Arctic Gold 26-1. In the Philippines, U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines concluded Foreign Disaster Relief operations following impacts by typhoon, Fung Wong and Kalmaegi. Lastly, in Hawaii U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers conducted a joint training exercise that focused on rehearsing inter- and cross- organizational communication.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 20:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89300
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111410564.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: Dec 1, 2025, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.