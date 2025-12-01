Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: Dec 1, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2025

    Audio by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Alaska the 354th Fighter Wing Conducted exercise Arctic Gold 26-1. In the Philippines, U.S. Airmen and U.S. Marines concluded Foreign Disaster Relief operations following impacts by typhoon, Fung Wong and Kalmaegi. Lastly, in Hawaii U.S. Marines and U.S. Army Soldiers conducted a joint training exercise that focused on rehearsing inter- and cross- organizational communication.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: Dec 1, 2025, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

