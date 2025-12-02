Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 32 - Military Education Benefits

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 32 - Military Education Benefits

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The Indiana reserve component transition assistance advisor, James P. Smith, discusses education benefits for military families with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte. Smith explains both federal and Indiana state education benefits that are available to military members. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:34
    Length: 00:47:18
    Location: INDIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 32 - Military Education Benefits, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    122nd Fighter Wing
    benefits advisor
    Air National Guard
    Indiana

