The Indiana reserve component transition assistance advisor, James P. Smith, discusses education benefits for military families with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte. Smith explains both federal and Indiana state education benefits that are available to military members. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|89290
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111408919.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:18
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 32 - Military Education Benefits, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
