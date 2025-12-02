Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Command Holiday Message

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    COL Vaughn Strong, Jr. and CSM Ricardo Moreno radio spot wishing the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian workers a happy holiday season.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 07:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89289
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111408826.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Command Holiday Message, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Italy
    SETAF AF
    173rd Airborne Brigade

