USAG Italy Command Holiday Message

COL Vaughn Strong, Jr. and CSM Ricardo Moreno radio spot wishing the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian workers a happy holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 07:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89289
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111408826.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
