    Radio Spot - Rod and Gun Club

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.27.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot advertising the Rod and Gun Club that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Dec. 1, 2025, to Dec. 1, 2026. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 05:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 89282
    Filename: 2512/DOD_111408743.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Rod and Gun Club, by SSgt Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

