AFN Naples Radio Spot - 2025 Army Navy Shoutout

251125-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 25, 2025) - AFN Naples radio spot highlighting U.S. Navy Capt. John Randazzo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, giving a shoutout to the U.S. Naval Academy's football team for their game against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
