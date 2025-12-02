251117-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 17, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Snow School Training Course in Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, and the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) Initiative. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89277
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111408736.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Snow School Course & NATO PURL Initiative, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.