251126-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 26, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Project Flytrap 4.5 and the Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Daniel Zimmerman, visiting Poland. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 04:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|89276
|Filename:
|2512/DOD_111408735.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Project Flytrap 4.5 & Pentagon Visit to Poland, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.