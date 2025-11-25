NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 12, 2025) An interview with Anna DeLange, marketing assistant with Stars and Stripes Europe, to highlight opportunities to cruise in the Canal du Midi, visit the Favignana Island, Hanau's annual Brothers Grimm Festival, and European Christmas Markets. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 04:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|89251
|Filename:
|2511/DOD_111404004.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:32
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Albi with Anna DeLange, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.