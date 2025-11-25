Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony in Naples, Italy - News In One November 26, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Admiral Stuart Munsch relinquished command of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples to Admiral George Wikoff at a change of command ceremony in Naples, Italy.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 04:06
